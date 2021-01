The election was close enough that he could have won if he had done just a few things differently — but his personality led him into unforced errors. My Bloomberg Opinion column is on how Trump threw away his presidency (and then threw away the Republican Senate majority).

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru