Trump Hits Personal High in New Gallup Poll

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks out of the Marine One helicopter as he arrives for the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

President Trump enjoyed majority approval in many polls briefly after taking the oath of office, but Gallup’s first poll of his administration didn’t take place until January 29, 2017, at which point he registered 45 percent approval. Today a Gallup poll shows Trump with 49 percent support, his highest level in this poll since he took office. Trump also enjoys gigantic approval ratings for his handling of the economy.

Conducted in the midst of the impeachment trial (January 16–29), the poll suggests that impeachment is doing Democrats more harm than Trump. Approval of the Republican party ticked up to 51 percent, the highest it has been since 2005 and up from 43 percent in September. More Americans today identify as Republican or Republican-leaning (48 percent) than Democrat or Democratic-leaning (44 percent). “Gallup observed similar public opinion shifts when Bill Clinton was impeached,” notes a press release. Fifty percent of Americans say Trump deserves reelection; on the eve of the 2018 midterms that figure stood at 41 percent.

Trump scored a 63 percent approval rating on the economy. This is the highest level recorded for any president since George W. Bush in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. Confidence in the economy (without mentioning Trump) is at plus-40, its highest level since 2000. Trump also notched a 47 percent approval rating for his handling of foreign affairs, which is also a new high for him in Gallup polling.

With a 94 percent approval rating among Republicans and 7 percent among Democrats, Trump is now the most polarizing president in Gallup history. The previous high was an 86 point gap registered in President Obama approval ratings.