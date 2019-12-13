How to Get Impeached and Have a Good Week

It’s a symptom of the strange times we live in that the Hose Judiciary Committee just passed articles of impeachment, and yet Trump has had quite a good week. Impeachment is now baked in the cake, while Nancy Pelosi has given the White House several legislative victories, in part as a way to inoculate her moderates against the downside political risk of impeachment. Altogether, she’s probably done more this week, at the margins, to help Trump win reelection rather than effect his removal from office prior to the election.

