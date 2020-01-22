The Corner

Politics & Policy

Democrats Would Be Idiots Not to Take a John Bolton-Hunter Biden Trade

By

I don’t know if the talk of a John Bolton-Hunter Biden witness swap is real (Schumer is pouring cold water on it), but if it is, Democrats would be idiots not to take it.

Bolton is a very important figure in Republican politics who was at the center of the Trump’s foreign policy operation and almost certainly, given what we’ve heard about his attitude in other testimony, opposed the Ukraine scheme. He’s also an unvarnished truth-teller whose testimony, if it’s critical of Trump, will be played by the media as a game-changing bombshell.

Comments

Hunter Biden, on the other hand, is sad sack, who might elicit public sympathy even if he can’t defend his shady money-grubbing. It’s hard to see such testimony hurting Joe Biden’s campaign any more than it already has been by the whole business.

Democrats should be eager for this deal.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

Larry David Goes MAGA

By
For a liberal Democrat, Larry David sometimes comes off as America’s reactionary id. Last night, on a superb tenth-season opener of Curb Your Enthusiasm, David made an extended joke about the (in)famous Make America Great Again cap. To a certain extent, I think the joke here is on Larry David. David’s ... Read More
Film & TV

Larry David Goes MAGA

By
For a liberal Democrat, Larry David sometimes comes off as America’s reactionary id. Last night, on a superb tenth-season opener of Curb Your Enthusiasm, David made an extended joke about the (in)famous Make America Great Again cap. To a certain extent, I think the joke here is on Larry David. David’s ... Read More
Health Care

‘Reconsidering Fetal Pain’

By
Two researchers with “divergent views regarding the morality of abortion” have published a paper in the Journal of Medical Ethics concluding that unborn human beings likely are able to feel pain at an earlier point than previous research has suggested. The authors state that they “came together to write ... Read More
Health Care

‘Reconsidering Fetal Pain’

By
Two researchers with “divergent views regarding the morality of abortion” have published a paper in the Journal of Medical Ethics concluding that unborn human beings likely are able to feel pain at an earlier point than previous research has suggested. The authors state that they “came together to write ... Read More
White House

The Hole in the Impeachment Case

By
Thought experiment No. 1: Suppose Bob Mueller’s probe actually proves that Donald Trump is under Vladimir Putin’s thumb. Fill in the rest of the blanks with your favorite corruption fantasy: The Kremlin has video of the mogul-turned-president debauching himself in a Moscow hotel; the Kremlin has a bulging ... Read More
White House

The Hole in the Impeachment Case

By
Thought experiment No. 1: Suppose Bob Mueller’s probe actually proves that Donald Trump is under Vladimir Putin’s thumb. Fill in the rest of the blanks with your favorite corruption fantasy: The Kremlin has video of the mogul-turned-president debauching himself in a Moscow hotel; the Kremlin has a bulging ... Read More