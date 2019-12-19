The Corner

White House

Trump in Michigan

By
President Donald Trump greets supporters in Manchester, N.H., August 15, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump held a campaign rally Wednesday night in Michigan, a state that he won by 0.23 points in 2016. He took the opportunity to attack Michigan Democratic congresswoman Debbie Dingell for voting for impeachment and suggested that her late husband John Dingell, the former Michigan congressman, might be in hell.

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump said. “I gave them the A-plus treatment.”

Trump said that following John Dingell’s death his wife Debbie called to thank him and said that she was sure her husband was “looking down” with happiness. “Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know,” Trump said at last night’s rally.

Comments

Debbie Dingell’s office provided the following response

  1. Mr. Dingell earned burial at Arlington through his service in the Army during WWII. 

  2. His tributes were earned by being the longest serving member of Congress in history. 

  3. He didn’t lie in the rotunda. Mrs. Dingell didn’t ask for it, and when many suggested it she declined. And that would have been a Congressional decision, not Presidential.

And the Michigan congresswoman wrote on Twitter: “Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More