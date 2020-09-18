The Corner

Politics & Policy

Trump in the Shadows

By

Toward the end of his presidency, George H. W. Bush was caricatured as a wimp — a strange thing for a genuine war hero. But politics is funny that way: First, they tried to paint Bush as a war criminal (strafing Japanese lifeboats) and, when homicidal maniac didn’t work out, he became the nation’s sissy-in-chief, with editorial cartoons depicting him as a little old lady in a gardening hat and pearls. The depiction kind of stuck, for a while, though, of course, today’s progressives would crucify a cartoonist for suggesting that there is something funny about a man in a gardening hat and pearls.

Donald Trump is a distinctive-looking creature in Washington, and also, of course, an intensely hated one. That inevitably is reflected in how he is portrayed in the press. (He is very sensitive about unflattering photographs.) I was thinking about that when I saw the cover of Sara Posner’s book on President Trump and evangelicals, which reminded me of something — about every third photograph of Donald Trump.

(Cover image via Amazon)

The shadowy presence, the just-the-hair lighting, has become a bona fide media cliché.

President Donald Trump prepares to address the annual March for Life rally from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, D.C., January 19, 2018. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz check their watches together during a break at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, S.C., January 14, 2016. (Chris Keane/Reuters)

Etc. I like that Senator Cruz is fully in the darkness there. No half-measures for our man in Texas.

The visual precedents of chiaroscuro Trump are pretty obvious. One is The Apprentice, with Trump’s occasionally shady boardroom scenes:

And, of course, what some of Trump’s bitterest enemies and fiercest admirers both see him as:

Comments

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

How American Journalism Died

By
In 2017, the liberal Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard University found that 93 percent of CNN’s coverage of the Trump administration was negative. The center found similarly negative Trump coverage at other major news outlets. The election year 2020 has only accelerated ... Read More
Media

How American Journalism Died

By
In 2017, the liberal Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard University found that 93 percent of CNN’s coverage of the Trump administration was negative. The center found similarly negative Trump coverage at other major news outlets. The election year 2020 has only accelerated ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

In Praise of Trade School

By
About a decade ago, I participated in a discussion hosted by the chamber of commerce in a university town about state policies regarding higher education. I’ll never forget the first comment I got from one of the attendees. “The problem with your presentation,” she said, “is that it didn’t focus ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

In Praise of Trade School

By
About a decade ago, I participated in a discussion hosted by the chamber of commerce in a university town about state policies regarding higher education. I’ll never forget the first comment I got from one of the attendees. “The problem with your presentation,” she said, “is that it didn’t focus ... Read More
World

Why Trump’s Mideast Peace Deals Matter

By
After Israel’s resounding victory over the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Syrian armies in 1967, the Jewish state again offered the Arab world peace in exchange for recognition. And it was again rebuffed. Instead, the Arab League convened in Khartoum to formulate a consensus response that became known as “The 3 ... Read More
World

Why Trump’s Mideast Peace Deals Matter

By
After Israel’s resounding victory over the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Syrian armies in 1967, the Jewish state again offered the Arab world peace in exchange for recognition. And it was again rebuffed. Instead, the Arab League convened in Khartoum to formulate a consensus response that became known as “The 3 ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Battleground Arizona

By
At an August 11 Trump-campaign event in Mesa, Ariz., the state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, noted in his remarks introducing Mike Pence that President Trump and the vice president “have visited the state of Arizona more than any other presidential administration in the history of our country,” adding: ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Battleground Arizona

By
At an August 11 Trump-campaign event in Mesa, Ariz., the state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, noted in his remarks introducing Mike Pence that President Trump and the vice president “have visited the state of Arizona more than any other presidential administration in the history of our country,” adding: ... Read More
Elections

Is the Biden Campaign Struggling?

By
On the menu today: a long, long list of Democrats warning that the Biden campaign may not be as strong as it looks in key states and among key demographics; another former White House staffer comes out and denounces the president, offering a hard lesson about how personnel is policy; and a long look at the ... Read More
Elections

Is the Biden Campaign Struggling?

By
On the menu today: a long, long list of Democrats warning that the Biden campaign may not be as strong as it looks in key states and among key demographics; another former White House staffer comes out and denounces the president, offering a hard lesson about how personnel is policy; and a long look at the ... Read More