Trump Masks Up

Trump wore a mask at Walter Reed medical center over the weekend. One hopes it’s a sign of an approaching cease-fire in the war over masks. There’s debate about the precise efficacy of masks, but they are a much less cumbersome and harmful intervention than lockdowns, as Governor Abbott of Texas has now been emphasizing.

In general, Trump has been hurt by downplaying the virus at the outset, and then repeating the same mistake during this resurgence. It may be too late to recover his political footing on this crisis, but wishing it away is obviously not going to work.