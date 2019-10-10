The Corner

World

Beating Retreat

By

To expand on my earlier point, only one of these two things can be true: One, the United States is so beat, broke, and terrified that our commander in chief can be backed down by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a second-rate thug representing a third-rate power; or, two, the United States is dictating its own terms and conditions, in which case let’s have no crocodile tears for the Kurds but instead point to the massacre in progress and forthrightly inform the world that that is what working with the United States gets you.

Comments

If we are going to have a nickel-and-dime model of foreign policy, then it is entirely fair to ask: What’s in it for us? We’re beating retreat in Syria, and it is easy to see the upside of that for Erdoğan, and for the Assad regime, and for Vladimir Putin and the Iranians, who wish to see the Assad regime endure. One can even see a little something it in for China.

But what’s in it for the United States? The financial equivalent of a coupon for $5 off an oil change?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Anti-Trump Psychodrama 10.0?

By
What do the Kavanaugh hearings, Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Mueller investigation, and now the Trump phone call all have in common? Staged melodrama, media collusion hysteria, progressive demands that justice be served immediately, promises of walls-are-closing-in blockbuster revelations from new ... Read More
Film & TV

Make Satan Great Again

By
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More