Matthew Continetti has a strong column on Virginia’s drift to the left. As he points out, that drift predated the Trump presidency. But like a number of political trends that started before Trump ran for president — like the shift of college-educated whites to the Democratic party and of whites without college degrees to the Republicans — it has been accelerated and amplified by this president.

