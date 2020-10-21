The Corner

Trump vs. Fauci — Again

My new column looks at the latest eruption in this conflict:

Fauci is serving three roles: director of his agency, adviser to the administration and commentator in the media. The first role is essentially absent from the public discussion of Fauci’s merits and demerits, even though it is the most important one he plays.

The last one is the polarizing one. The president’s critics have made him their latest saintly governmental rival to Trump; previous holders of the title include James Comey and Robert Mueller.

Trump, who dislikes being criticized or contradicted even more than most politicians do, surely resents the way his opponents have idolized Fauci. . . .

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Media

The Unseemly Urge to Excuse Jeffrey Toobin

By
Jeffrey Toobin, legal analyst for CNN and The New Yorker, was suspended from his jobs and subjected to a round of public mockery for visibly exposing himself while masturbating on a Zoom call with New Yorker colleagues. The call was designed to role-play post-election scenarios for a contested election; Toobin ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary

By
On October 20, 2016: Hillary Clinton was up 6.8 in the RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania. Today, Biden is up 3.8. (that race only tightened to 2.1 in the last week of 2016.) Clinton was up twelve points in Michigan on that day. Biden is up 7.5 right now. Clinton was up 6.5 in Wisconsin. Biden is ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
