On Ukraine, Just the Facts, Please

Just want to draw more attention to Jim Geraghty’s great work in this morning’s Jolt on Donald Trump, Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

Geraghty is doing the work all of us need to be doing, which is not losing our heads in the partisan to and fro. It’s totally improper for President Trump to use (or even talk about using) the offices of state as if they were the RNC’s opposition research team. At the same time, it’s pretty clear that Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine looks shady as all get-out.

Advertisement

There’s video of Joe Biden bragging about threatening the withholding of promised American funds to Ukraine unless they got rid of prosecutor Viktor Shokin. There may have been good reasons for getting rid of this prosecutor, but the fact that he was, at this time, investigating the firm on which Biden’s son sat as a board member just stinks.