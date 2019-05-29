Trump’s Bad Tweet

The Corner

Yesterday President Trump tweeted, Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected.  In particular, African Americans will not be able to vote for you.  This plays into the hands of those on the Left who bemoan a supposedly racist criminal justice system that it claims has caused mass incarceration, and the tweet uses the Left’s sleazy identity politics in saying that African–Americans have to vote against anyone (here, Joe Biden) who supported a legitimate anticrime bill.  Sad!

