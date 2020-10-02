Trump’s Gender Gap

During Tuesday’s debate, the president and former vice president yammered, ego barged, and talked over one another. Clare Malone, of FiveThirtyEight, wrote that, “Chris Wallace now feels the pain of women in meetings.” Wallace, the Fox News moderator, accurately complained that Trump was doing most of the interrupting. It’s true that Trump doesn’t play well with female voters, if numbers are anything to go by. The Washington Post reports that:

Nationally, a Post-ABC poll released Sunday showed Biden leading Trump by 31 points among female likely voters and Trump leading Biden by 13 points among male likely voters. Trump’s lead among men is about the same as his final margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but Biden’s lead among women is more than twice as large as Clinton’s.