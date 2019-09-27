Trump’s Impending Impeachment Victory

David Brooks has a pretty compelling anti-impeachment column today, and one point he makes is that — absent some enormous bombshell — Trump is going to end this process celebrating an acquittal in the Senate. And if there’s one thing we know about Trump, it’s that he’s very good at celebrating. This is why, by the way, the president and Republican senators should welcome a Senate trial, assuming the House actually manages to impeach — they should want the acquittal to have as much legitimacy as possible.

