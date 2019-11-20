The Corner

White House

Trump’s Interest in Ukraine

By
U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, November 2, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Byron York asks, “What if Trump was right about Ukraine?” The gist of it is that while there is no reason to credit Trump’s specific concerns about a Ukrainian Crowdstrike server, Ukrainian government officials and elites did get involved in our 2016 presidential election. The article provides some helpful background about impeachment, and corrects misstatements that Democrats and some journalists have spread. The idea that Ukraine tilted toward Hillary Clinton is not a conspiracy theory, and it ought to be possible, just as York writes, to register that fact while also noting that Russia was more extensively involved in our election.

Comments

But this doesn’t go very far as a defense of Trump’s conduct. A Ukrainian interior minister’s calling Trump a “clown” and criticizing Paul Manafort during the campaign—point one in York’s list of five items—doesn’t really compare to the Russian promotion of false reports in the U.S. Neither does an op-ed by Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. expressing concern about candidate Trump’s comments on Crimea, York’s second point. (What else would we expect a Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to do?) Very little of this justifies any investigation into corruption at all; none of it comes close to even suggesting that Ukraine rather than Russia was behind the hacking of American emails, the theory to which Trump alluded.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
Economy & Business

Who Owns FedEx?

By
You may have seen (or heard on a podcast) that Fred Smith so vehemently objects to the New York Times report contending that FedEx paid nothing in federal taxes that he's challenged New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger to a public debate and pointed out that "the New York Times paid zero federal income tax ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More
Immigration

The ‘Welfare Magnet’ for Immigrants

By
That term refers to a controversial concept -- and a salient one, given the Trump administration's efforts to make it harder for immigrants to use welfare in the U.S. A new study finds that there's something to it: Immigrants were more likely to come to Denmark when they could get more welfare there. From the ... Read More