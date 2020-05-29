The Corner

Law & the Courts

Trump’s Judges vs. Trump’s Social-Media Policy

By

Conservative judges have become increasingly skeptical of the “administrative state.” They are giving executive-branch agencies less deference when those agencies interpret the laws that govern them. They are suggesting that they may act to stop Congress from granting these agencies so much discretion that they practically become lawmakers. President Trump’s appointees to the federal courts have vastly strengthened this current of legal thought.

It is a current that could well sweep aside his new executive order on social media. That order directs agencies to act on an interpretation of the law that is at variance with prior judicial interpretations of it and, arguably, with the text of the law. It purports to discover, hiding in the text of an old law, a power these agencies had not previously been thought to have.

It seems, in other words, as though Trump is directing agencies to take exactly the kind of action conservative judges are beginning to combat.

Comments

Note that this potential legal vulnerability of Trump’s order is independent of the soundness of his policy goals. Maybe the law on social-media companies’ liabilities should be changed. The debate over that question raises separate policy and constitutional issues. The separation-of-powers problem is that Congress hasn’t changed the law, and the president is trying to make a policy change through creative reinterpretation of it. Justice Gorsuch and his colleagues may have something to say about that.

Update: See also Adam White’s post, which clears up a lot of misconceptions about the president’s order.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track

By
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track

By
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More