Trump’s Monetary Instincts

The University of Southern California has placed a communications professor on leave after a group of black MBA candidates threatened to drop his class rather than "endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on with an instructor that disregards cultural diversity and sensitivities” following the instructor's ...
Read More
The University of Southern California has placed a communications professor on leave after a group of black MBA candidates threatened to drop his class rather than "endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on with an instructor that disregards cultural diversity and sensitivities” following the instructor's ...
Read More
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke with Jacob Blake on Monday, telling the 29-year-old who was shot in the back by Kenosha, Wis. police that she was proud of him.
Blake “told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is ...
Read More
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke with Jacob Blake on Monday, telling the 29-year-old who was shot in the back by Kenosha, Wis. police that she was proud of him.
Blake “told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is ...
Read More
In a move it finalized on Friday of last week, the Trump administration banned many evictions through the end of the year. Readers furrowed their brows in puzzlement when they learned which part of the government this decision was coming from: the Centers for Disease Control.
Does the law authorize this ...
Read More
In a move it finalized on Friday of last week, the Trump administration banned many evictions through the end of the year. Readers furrowed their brows in puzzlement when they learned which part of the government this decision was coming from: the Centers for Disease Control.
Does the law authorize this ...
Read More
‘The devil made me do it!” That was how funnyman Flip Wilson explained away his rogue moves in 1970s comedy bits. In 2020, it is Joe Biden’s rationalization of the Black Lives Matter revolution, with Baal taking on a decidedly orange cast.
An unmistakable correlation between the radical Left’s ...
Read More
‘The devil made me do it!” That was how funnyman Flip Wilson explained away his rogue moves in 1970s comedy bits. In 2020, it is Joe Biden’s rationalization of the Black Lives Matter revolution, with Baal taking on a decidedly orange cast.
An unmistakable correlation between the radical Left’s ...
Read More
During the state's primary in June, 1,000 Georgia voters successfully voted twice, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday.
The 1,000 Georgia residents cast votes by absentee ballot and then went in person to polling places on June 9 and voted again, Raffensperger said, adding that they will ...
Read More
During the state's primary in June, 1,000 Georgia voters successfully voted twice, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday.
The 1,000 Georgia residents cast votes by absentee ballot and then went in person to polling places on June 9 and voted again, Raffensperger said, adding that they will ...
Read More
As ongoing debates over whether to hold the 2020 fall sports season make evident, the COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered a stark cultural divide in the United States. On one side are those who see the virus as a threat so great that it requires highly restrictive and prolonged measures for its eradication, including ...
Read More
As ongoing debates over whether to hold the 2020 fall sports season make evident, the COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered a stark cultural divide in the United States. On one side are those who see the virus as a threat so great that it requires highly restrictive and prolonged measures for its eradication, including ...
Read More
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, “a ...
Read More
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, “a ...
Read More
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the “the polls are always wrong and don’t mean anything” argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ...
Read More
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the “the polls are always wrong and don’t mean anything” argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ...
Read More
I used to be one of those people who argued with the people on television. I was a political junkie from my earliest days, so there I would be on a Saturday morning thanking Bill Buckley on the other side of the screen for correcting his Firing Line guest’s wayward thinking or to tell Eleanor Clift on The ...
Read More
I used to be one of those people who argued with the people on television. I was a political junkie from my earliest days, so there I would be on a Saturday morning thanking Bill Buckley on the other side of the screen for correcting his Firing Line guest’s wayward thinking or to tell Eleanor Clift on The ...
Read More