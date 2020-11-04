Trump’s Path

The Corner

It now looks as if his most plausible path is holding his leads in Georgia and North Carolina, and then winning Pennsylvania and somehow catching Biden in Arizona, which top Republicans insist is still in play despite a couple of news organizations calling it for Biden. In this scenario, Trump gets to 279. As Dan notes below, if Biden hadn’t won the Nebraska district, Trump would have more room for error — he could have won Pennsylvania and lost Arizona and got to a 269-269 tie that he presumably would have won in the House.

On the menu today: We don't have a declared winner in the presidential race as of this writing, but last night taught us a lot. Twelve Big Lessons from Last Night and This Morning Wow. As of this writing, we don't have a clear president-elect. You would probably rather be in Joe Biden's position than ... Read More
