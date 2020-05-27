Trump’s Still Ahead on the Economy

Yesterday’s Politico story about Democratic worries of a fast economic recovery has obscured the fact that President Trump’s current approval rating on the economy is still pretty strong. He’s at 50.9 percent approval on the economy in the RCP average.

The bad news is that at least eight percent of those polled, on average, approve of his job performance on the economy but don’t approve of his performance overall. Eight percent think he has done well on the economy but aren’t planning to vote for him against Biden.

The faster our economy recovers, the better Trump should do — but Trump’s numbers have been steadier than the economic ones.