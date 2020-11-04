Trump’s Wee-Hours Rant Was a Legal Blunder, Too

President Trump leaves after speaking in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 4, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

I have a new column up on the homepage, which is a primer on the Pennsylvania election-law case. Toward the end, I addressed President Trump’s ill-advised remarks last night, in which he appeared to declare victory prematurely (“Frankly, we did win this election”), and to claim that the election was a “fraud on the American public,” over which he’d be sending his lawyers to the Supreme Court in order to stop any more “voting.”

As I explain in the column, additional voting is not being permitted, at least officially. The main issue is counting — i.e., for how many additional days late-arriving ballots may be tabulated? Still, Trump legitimately fears that the procedures put in place by Pennsylvania’s supreme court will, as a practical matter, enable illegitimate voting. I assume that’s what he meant by asking the Supreme Court to stop the “voting”; I think what he meant was to stop the post-Election Day counting, which was not permitted under state law before the Court ordered it, and which, as authorized by the court, invites fraudulent voting (because non-postmarked or illegibly postmarked ballots are supposed to be treated as if they were submitted on or before November 3, even if, in reality, they were not).

I am excerpting below what I wrote at the end of the column, which deals with why Trump’s comments were self-defeating from a legal standpoint: