Tuesday Links

June 18 is the anniversary of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo: history, quotes, and video (including a Lego re-enactment).

Five Terrifyingly Huge Spiders.

When Express Delivery to California Meant 100 Grueling Days at Sea.

“Your smile is a naughty goblin”: Foolproof pick up lines, per Chinese scientists

The next big thing in fashion? Not washing your clothes.

The Sticky History of Adhesives.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include the physics of the (im)possibility of lightsabers, Flag Day and Father’s Day links (with lots of Homer Simpson advice), a map of the literal translation of every country’s name, and the time when foster care was synonymous with farm labor.

