Tuesday Links

July 9 is Nikola Tesla’s birthday: bio, some science and engineering, Tesla coil music, Tesla vs. Edison rap battle.

What a Conservative Learns In College:

. . . as a conservative at my small, Minnesota-based liberal arts institution, I’ve spent the last four years defending myself against personal and political attacks from professors and peers alike.

Raising the American Weakling — there’s been a 20 percent decrease in grip strength in one generation.

The 47 names Disney considered for the 7 dwarfs.

How to Buy Your Kid’s Way Into College.

Why Are Monkey Butts So Colorful?

