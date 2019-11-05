Tuesday Links

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, China, November 5, 2019. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/ Reuters )

November 5 is Guy Fawkes Day, when God preserved us from the “secret contrivance and hellish malice of Popish Conspirators”.

How Breakfast Became a Thing — the “most important meal of the day” line was an ad campaign to sell more cereal.

An 18th-century guide to hunting vampires inspired the first works of vampire fiction.

This Chart Explains the Chemicals That Give Autumn Leaves Their Color.

Why is ice so slippery?

A Cultural Historian Explores an Old Mental Hospital.

