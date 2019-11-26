The Corner

Culture

Tuesday Links

Miscellaneous Thanksgiving stuff: Mark Twain, science, WKRP turkey drop episode, the best turkey fryer PSA ever, and more.

Why you shouldn’t salt a leech that’s sucking your blood.

Barns Are Painted Red Because of the Physics of Dying Stars.

Where to park your car, according to math.

We Used to Recycle Penicillin from Patients’ Urine. Related: A Moldy Cantaloupe and The Dawn of Penicillin.

How to Unclog a Toilet Like a Plumber.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include what happens when birds get drunk, the Japanese invasion of Alaska, the traditional drunken turkey recipe, and Evacuation Day, when the British left New York City at the end of the Revolutionary War.

