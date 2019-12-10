Tuesday Links

Advice from c. 1200: How to Survive the Winter. Don’t forget to lay off the purging and blood-letting, and keep your hands and feet covered in wolf grease.

On December 10, 1932, Australia’s Great Emu War ended. More here.

The trippy illustrations in this Horseback Riding Manual are a hoot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before Seinfeld: The Origins of Festivus.

Pop-tarts and Fine Whiskeys, a Pairing Guide.

Advertisement

The Mechanics of What Happens When You Hit a Speed Bump at High Speed. Click through to see the video.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include why you shouldn’t salt a leech that’s sucking your blood, the mathematics of where to park your car, the physics behind why barns are painted red, and the history of penicillin.