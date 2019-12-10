Tuesday Links

Advice from c. 1200: How to Survive the Winter. Don’t forget to lay off the purging and blood-letting, and keep your hands and feet covered in wolf grease.
On December 10, 1932, Australia’s Great Emu War ended. More here.
The trippy illustrations in this Horseback Riding Manual are a hoot.
Before Seinfeld: The Origins of Festivus.
Pop-tarts and Fine Whiskeys, a Pairing Guide.
Comments
The Mechanics of What Happens When You Hit a Speed Bump at High Speed. Click through to see the video.
ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include why you shouldn’t salt a leech that’s sucking your blood, the mathematics of where to park your car, the physics behind why barns are painted red, and the history of penicillin.