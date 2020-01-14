Tuesday Links

The Corner

Happy Feast of the Ass!

Alcohol tolerance might have saved our ancestors from extinction, scientists claim.

A 1918 Remedial Introduction to “Politics” for Newly-Enfranchised Women in the U.K.

Richard Feynman’s “Notebook Technique” Will Help You Learn Any Subject — at School, at Work, or in Life.

The Science Behind Why Dark Winter Days Bum People Out.

The Folklore of Gin.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include Pachelbel’s “Canon In D” performed by train horns, National Geographic’s 100 best photos from 2019, the history of robocalls, and a cumulative list of the Darwin Awards.

