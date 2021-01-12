Tuesday’s Roaring Start

President Trump has made his first comments since a video last Thursday night. He began by discussing his trip to Alamo, Texas — the town, not the historic site: “We’ve completed the wall, they may want to expand it.”

He then moved on to impeachment: “As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, never violence, we want absolutely no violence.” “[Impeachment] is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

Advertisement

Trump warned that the effort to impeach and remove him from office is causing tremendous anger in the country and represents a tremendous danger. “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing, for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence, thank you.”

Finally, apparently no one at the White House told the city officials in Alamo, Texas, that the president was coming. City officials ask that “all demonstrations are peaceful and respectful towards our law enforcement personnel and our surrounding communities.”