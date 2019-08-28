The Corner

Gabbard, Steyer, and Williamson Likely Fail to Qualify for September Debate

To make it on stage at the September Democratic presidential debate, candidates must have 130,000 unique donors and garner 2 percent or more in at least four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee. 

Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, progressive mega-donor Tom Steyer, and New Age author Marianne Williamson each met the donor requirement but will apparently fail to hit the polling requirement.

Absent a surprise poll or two being published in the next 12 hours, that means there will be only one debate held in September with the following 10 candidates on stage: 

  • Biden
  • Warren
  • Sanders
  • Harris
  • Buttigieg
  • Booker
  • O’Rourke
  • Castro
  • Klobuchar
  • Yang

Elizabeth Warren has surged into second place in the latest Iowa poll and in some national polls in August, and Thursday, September 12 will be the first time she will share a national debate stage with frontrunner Joe Biden.

