Tunes from All Over

Two Musicians, from a Dutch painter (Utrecht Caravaggist) of the 17th century (Image via Metropolitan Museum of Art)

I give you Episode 2 of a new music podcast: Music for a While (here). This episode is called “Postcards,” because it includes some music that came to mind — mine — while I was abroad. I’ve got some Grieg (“Wedding Day at Troldhaugen”) and Bloch (“Jewish Song”). (Some people think that “Wedding Day” resembles “The March of the Siamese Children,” or vice versa.) I’ve got some Rameau, a spiritual, and a heavenly étude. Along the way, I tell some stories, give some opinions, and maybe crack a joke or two. Anyway, this is a half-hour break away from the Sturm und Drang — except to the extent that music includes Sturm und Drang. You can sign up for Music for a While in the usual ways: iTunes, GooglePlay, and all that jazz. If, like me, you are old-fashioned and not quite up to speed on the tech, and you would like to receive the podcast — links to — by e-mail, let me know at jnordlinger@nationalreview.com.

