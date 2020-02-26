The Corner

Twelve-Plus Books That Caught My Eye for Lenten Reading

A man holds a rosary as he prays near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 16, 2019.

With the beginning of Lent, here are some book suggestions, if you are looking for them. This is a mix of some classics, some favorites of mine, and some new ones, in no particular order. The first is an old friend to many of us in these parts, a few are by friends who have helped me in my faith and still do. Bridget of Sweden and Fr. Ciszek are probably the most intense. I had to include Fr. Ciszek because I read Fr. Alfred Delp, S.J. for Advent and Fr. Ciszek seems in keeping with that.

1. Death On A Friday Afternoon: Meditations On The Last Words Of Jesus From the Cross by Fr. Richard John Neuhaus

2. Made for Love, Loved by God by Fr. Peter John Cameron, O.P.

3. Conversion: Spiritual Insights Into an Essential Encounter with God by Fr. Donald Haggerty

4. Hurting in the Church: A Way Forward for Wounded Catholics by Fr. Thomas Berg

5. The Seven Sorrows of Mary by Fr. Romanus Cessario, O.P.

6. The Cries of Jesus from the Cross: A Fulton Sheen Anthology

7. The Magnificent Prayers of Saint Bridget of Sweden is a just a little devotional from her writings. If you want to dive deeper into the Passion, Birgitta of Sweden: Life and Selected Writings is a good place to go. She had a big influence on my deciding to do that Year with the Mystics book.

8. He Leadeth Me by Fr. Walter J. Ciszek, S.J.

9. Station to Station: An Ignatian Journey through the Stations of the Cross by Gary Jansen

Some new to this year selections:

10. This is one a day reflections (they do a new edition annually) — 2020 Magnificat Lenten Companion — $2.99 for Kindle

11. Lenten Journey with Mother Mary by Fr. Edward Looney

12. Living Memento Mori: My Journey through the Stations of the Cross by Emily DeArdo

I’m planning to start re-reading St. Teresa of Avila’s Interior Castle later today, which I haven’t read since college or before. Doing so at the recommendation of a friend who is doing the same. If you join the book club, let me know.

And, of course, there is A Year with the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living, which you can begin anytime. Dear Francisco Gonzalez from the National Review Institute started at the beginning the year like some others did, and I was so humbled and delighted to see that today’s entry for those who did seems on point for starting Lent. But whenever you start, or just dip in and out, I pray it’s a help to know God better and love more purely from a deeper knowledge of His love.

And one last thing: If you have suggestions to add, feel free to put them in the comments, or e-mail me at klopez@nationalreview.com, and I’ll maybe do another one of these in a little deeper into Lent with your suggestions and with some of the others I didn’t include here that are spiritual treasures, too.

P.S. I’m already remembering some I forgot, here: Fr. George Rutler on the last words of Jesus. And Fr. Cessario, too. 

Media

‘Undiagnosed Sociopath’

By
As we abandon moral language for clinical language, we run into technical difficulties. Writing in the New York Times, Thomas Friedman describes the 2020 presidential election as one that may be a contest between “a self-proclaimed socialist and an undiagnosed sociopath.” There is no such thing as an ... Read More
Elections

Bernie Sanders Is a Moral Monster

By
Bernie Sanders complains that some criticism of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is “unfair.” The Castro government lined up political dissidents and shot them. It tortured them. It weaponized the medical profession to torture and deform its critics. Its campaign of murder was extraordinary, its ... Read More
