The Corner

Culture

Twelve Things that Caught My Eye: Hope & Charity + (April 23, 2020)

By

1. Mom who gave birth in coma while fighting coronavirus hold her baby for 1st time

2. Iran imposes flogging on Christian convert for peaceful protest

3. Tips on helping your elderly neighbors — from a woman who’s devoted her life to it

4. This LA megachurch has served 350,000 free meals during pandemic

5. Nurse at Long Island Jewish hospital: How COVID patients say goodbye

6. For 25 years, he cared for Austin Nursing Home Patients. On Friday, he died of Coronavirus.

7. Portrait of nursing home coping with Coronavirus at Jeanne Jugan Residence

8. Orthodox Jews are donating plasma by the thousands to fight Covid-19

9. UK Catholic children’s charity helps with mental health during COVID-19 crisis

10. Mormons donate 35,500 pounds of food to Manassas Catholic Charities Warehouse

11. Chris Arnade: Bringing Broken-Windows Policing to Wall Street

Comments

12. The Sisters of Life are turning their gala that had to be canceled into a free inspirational event that will connect you to their work. It’s next Thursday night. Details here.

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More