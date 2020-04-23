Twelve Things that Caught My Eye: Hope & Charity + (April 23, 2020)

1. Mom who gave birth in coma while fighting coronavirus hold her baby for 1st time

2. Iran imposes flogging on Christian convert for peaceful protest

3. Tips on helping your elderly neighbors — from a woman who’s devoted her life to it

4. This LA megachurch has served 350,000 free meals during pandemic

5. Nurse at Long Island Jewish hospital: How COVID patients say goodbye

6. For 25 years, he cared for Austin Nursing Home Patients. On Friday, he died of Coronavirus.

7. Portrait of nursing home coping with Coronavirus at Jeanne Jugan Residence

8. Orthodox Jews are donating plasma by the thousands to fight Covid-19

9. UK Catholic children’s charity helps with mental health during COVID-19 crisis

10. Mormons donate 35,500 pounds of food to Manassas Catholic Charities Warehouse

11. Chris Arnade: Bringing Broken-Windows Policing to Wall Street

12. The Sisters of Life are turning their gala that had to be canceled into a free inspirational event that will connect you to their work. It’s next Thursday night. Details here.