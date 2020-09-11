Twelve Things That Caught My Eye on Foster Care/Adoption/Child Welfare (September 11, 2020)

1. JoeAnn Ballard brought unconditional love to 75 Memphis foster children facing hardships

2. Newsweek: Teen’s Death After Years of ‘Unspeakable’ Abuse Could Have Been Prevented by Health Officials: Investigation

After years of abuse, Sabrina was found deceased in her Perry, Iowa, home in 2017, weighing only 56 pounds. The “evil” in the home shocked officers on the scene and her adopted parents, Misty and Marc Ray were sentenced to life in prison with a total of five family members pleading guilty and receiving prison sentences.

Having concluded her investigation, [Iowa state ombudsman Kristi Hirschman] determined that with more rigorous oversight and communication between people who had knowledge of the rampant abuse, Sabrina’s death could have been prevented. News of the case sent “a chill” down Hirschman’s spine and conducting the investigation brought her to tears.