Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 19, 2019)

1.

American abortionist Leroy Carhart admits on tape the horrible truth of what abortionists do daily: Carhart: I think that it is a baby. I use [the term] with the patients. BBC: And you don’t have a problem with killing a baby? Carhart: Absolutely not. I have no problem… pic.twitter.com/MBCjOpHi0O — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 16, 2019

2. There’s a new documentary on China’s one-child policy.

3. A disastrous deportation: why the Jimmy Aldaoud case should trouble us all

4. Deportations to Iraq stoke fear among immigrant families in Michigan.

5. A Maine local paper editorializes on a housing voucher program for children aging out of foster care:

Youth in the foster care system face a lot of barriers to a productive, fulfilling life. The appearance of the HUD program in Portland shows that at least some people are thinking about this vulnerable, underserved population. More should follow suit.

6. Following suit: In St. Petersburg, Fla., a woman starts a non-profit to help connect children on the verge of aging out of foster care with a guardian ad litem and mentors.

7. And: A county in Oklahoma boosts its Court Appointed Special Advocate program for children in foster care.

Advertisement

8. Naomi Schaefer Riley’s Commentary cover piece on feminism

9. In El Paso, Hundreds Show Up to Mourn a Woman They Didn’t Know (New York Times)

10. Fr. Roger Landry on the Pew Research findings on Catholics and the Eucharist:

Many have focused on the need for much better catechesis across the board. That’s absolutely true, but inadequate and shortsighted. Christianity is not a classroom trying to help people pass a standardized test, but a way of life. Even if the results came back and 100 percent of surveyed Catholics identified the Church’s teaching with precision and affirmed faith in it, the larger question would remain: are they living Eucharistic lives, with Jesus in the Eucharist as the source, summit, root and center of their existence? Knowing and believing are indispensable steps, but the goal is Eucharistic living. This is something that goes far beyond mere Sunday Mass attendance. It’s whether we live in holy communion with the Risen Lord incarnate in the Eucharist, whether we draw our life from him, whether we permit Him from within to make our life a commentary on the words of consecration.

He’s got a ten-step program, too. More here.

11. Relatedly, there was a 38-mile Eucharistic procession in Louisiana last week.

Advertisement

12. Art historian Elizabeth Lev on Leonardi DaVinci’s Last Supper (BBC podcast)