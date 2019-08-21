Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 21, 2019)

1. The judge in Australia who believed Cardinal George Pell should be release from prison and said so
2. Damaged babies and broken hearts: Ukraine’s commercial surrogacy industry leaves a trail of disasters
3. There is nothing good in this story about a man set for execution in Florida tomorrow
4. About a Virginia family’s fight with leukemia. Long-time readers of NR will appreciate knowing that Poppy’s mother is Kate O’Beirne’s niece
5. A birth mother talks about choosing adoption for her second child:
Dominique’s Story from BraveLove on Vimeo.
Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio needs to be added to this list.
— Emily DeArdo (@emdeardo) August 21, 2019
7. A Religious Freedom & Business Foundation study suggests common ground in the unnecessary religious freedom/LGBT clash
8. Robert P. George on our need for courage:
9. Persuading in a Divided Age: The Christian’s Privilege
10. We have too many Abraham Lincolns (a.k.a unchurched Americans)?
11. The Heartfelt Logic of Mercy: A Prerequisite for Being Christian
Dear friends, will you please pray for me? In 10 days I am going to try to visit the man who abducted and murdered my sister Laura 22 years ago. Pray that I can show him a reflection of Christ’s mercy and forgiveness, and call him back to the Father’s heart. /1
— David A. Smither (@DavidASmither) August 20, 2019
ICYMI, go here to watch Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison appear in a staged, scripted recreation of the first rehearsal for the 1956 Broadway premiere of “My Fair Lady,” in which they created the starring roles: https://t.co/dLUmiXj8kw
— Terry Teachout (@TerryTeachout1) August 18, 2019