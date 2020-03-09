The Corner

Culture

Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today: Calm in the Face of Coronavirus, Men, Adoption & More (March 9, 2020)

By

1. Doctor: Keep Calm and Take Practical, Prayerful Action Amid Coronavirus

2. My teenagers were exposed to coronavirus. Here’s what our family has learned under self-quarantine.

3.

4.

5. Plagues, Politics, Prayers

6.

7.  I feel like we need this NOW, but an event on April 3 I’ll be a part of with one of my favorite contemporary writers and teachers on prayer, Fr. Donald Haggerty

8. Teen, in foster care for most of his life, ready for adoptive family

9. How Catholics can support “openness to life” through adoption

10. Terry Teachout: A Thank-You Letter for Mrs. T’s Two New Lungs

11. This 34-year-old could become France’s first local politician with down syndrome

12.

Plus: The saint of the day cared for plague victims — (her daughter died of it)

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
