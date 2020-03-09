Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today: Calm in the Face of Coronavirus, Men, Adoption & More (March 9, 2020)

1. Doctor: Keep Calm and Take Practical, Prayerful Action Amid Coronavirus

2. My teenagers were exposed to coronavirus. Here’s what our family has learned under self-quarantine.

One of the problems with a non-stop news cycle is that the tension created by major developments rarely gets resolved. Instead, it gets replaced by newer drama. As a result, scar tissue forms that deadens our response to the next breaking story. — Phillip Bethancourt (@pbethancourt) March 9, 2020

If you're feeling nervous about the coronavirus and don't meditate on your death regularly, now might be a good time to start. Rather than a mindless reaction to current events, memento mori helps us to bring our doubts & anxieties about death to Jesus. Go to him, he's listening. — Sr. Theresa Aletheia ☠️ (@pursuedbytruth) March 9, 2020

5. Plagues, Politics, Prayers

1. The defining economic issue of our day: Nearly 1-in-5 working age (25-54) men are not working full-time. These men are… — Brad Wilcox (@WilcoxNMP) March 9, 2020

7. I feel like we need this NOW, but an event on April 3 I’ll be a part of with one of my favorite contemporary writers and teachers on prayer, Fr. Donald Haggerty

8. Teen, in foster care for most of his life, ready for adoptive family

9. How Catholics can support “openness to life” through adoption

10. Terry Teachout: A Thank-You Letter for Mrs. T’s Two New Lungs

11. This 34-year-old could become France’s first local politician with down syndrome

Slow down, sit with a poem, let it linger there. Read it aloud. Consider the lines. Read it again. Wander with it, wonder with it. Let a poem remind you of what language can do for us, to us. — Nick Ripatrazone (@nickripatrazone) March 7, 2020

Plus: The saint of the day cared for plague victims — (her daughter died of it)