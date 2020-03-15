Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus National Day of Prayer Edition (March 15, 2020)

1. On Spiritual Closeness at a Time of Social Distancing (video)

2. By Pope Benedict XVI: “Even in cases where it is not possible to receive sacramental communion, participation at Mass remains necessary, important, meaningful and fruitful. In such circumstances it is beneficial to cultivate a desire for full union with Christ through the practice of spiritual communion, praised by Pope John Paul II and recommended by saints who were masters of the spiritual life.”

3. Covid-19: Pope offers prayer to Virgin Mary for protection

4. Don’t quarantine the Great Commission

5. I like this idea:

Let every Church bell ring on St Patrick’s Day March 17 and St Joseph’s Day 19. Satan hates the sound of Holy Bells let Church bells ring & proclaim that no matter what evil we face in this world Christ’s truth rings through the ages. Ring bells at 3:00 PM throughout the world! — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) March 15, 2020

6. The White House Proclamation for today’s Day of Prayer

7. Christians and the coronavirus: Prepare to lose

8. More about St. Corona

9. For Catholics, some prayers for Spiritual Communion, when we can’t receive the Eucharist:

People are going to want to make this a part of our new lives when public Masses end and churches temporarily close. pic.twitter.com/8veJwshXNh — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) March 13, 2020

More here.

10.

Here's what my rabbi sent to our synagogue just now regarding the arrival of coronavirus to our Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/pBzIZBFcy2 — Louis Keene (@thislouis) March 12, 2020

11.

In this time of need, @ArchbishopGomez invites all the faithful to seek together the maternal intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe. #Coronavirus #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ZfPaRUQ1mj — U.S. Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) March 13, 2020

12.

feels like 2020 is one of those times in history in which the description should be preceded by "Lo!" — Nick Ripatrazone (@nickripatrazone) March 15, 2020

If you are interested, I’ve linked to livestream Mass options and will continue to do such things at @KathrynLopez on Twitter.