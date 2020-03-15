The Corner

Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus National Day of Prayer Edition (March 15, 2020)

1. On Spiritual Closeness at a Time of Social Distancing (video)

2. By Pope Benedict XVI: “Even in cases where it is not possible to receive sacramental communion, participation at Mass remains necessary, important, meaningful and fruitful. In such circumstances it is beneficial to cultivate a desire for full union with Christ through the practice of spiritual communion, praised by Pope John Paul II and recommended by saints who were masters of the spiritual life.”

3. Covid-19: Pope offers prayer to Virgin Mary for protection

4. Don’t quarantine the Great Commission

5. I like this idea:

6. The White House Proclamation for today’s  Day of Prayer

7. Christians and the coronavirus: Prepare to lose

8. More about St. Corona

9. For Catholics, some prayers for Spiritual Communion, when we can’t receive the Eucharist:

More here.

10.

11.

12.

If you are interested, I’ve linked to livestream Mass options and will continue to do such things at @KathrynLopez on Twitter.

