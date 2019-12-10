Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 10, 2019)

Would you please say a prayer for these two guards injured in an attack at a D.C. church (the basilica adjacent to Catholic University where Pope Francis celebrated Mass not all that long ago) I was praying in (and working, truth be told, in the cafeteria) just this past Friday.

1. This chalice from a church in Iraq is still standing after being shot at by ISIS

2. Reauthorize the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom

3. Foster parents say tribal court system failed slain five-year-old child

4. Boy Gets Support from His Entire Kindergarten Class at Heartwarming Adoption Hearing

5.

“The most Clintonian aspect of rare is that it is meaningless. … He knew us better than we knew ourselves. We wanted something, but we didn’t want to face a full accounting of it—and when that is your moral crisis, your superhero is Bill Clinton.” https://t.co/NMNSJfREMN — Karen Swallow Prior (Notorious KSP) (@KSPrior) December 7, 2019

6. Don’t Believe in God? Lie to Your Children

7. The Drugging of the American Boy

8. Sohrab Ahmari: Porn Isn’t Free Speech

9. Naomi Schaefer Riley: A Boon for Lawyers, Not for Kids: The watchdog group Children’s Rights sues for control of Arizona’s child-welfare system.

10. Stress, Sadness Really Can Break Your Heart

11. What Grieving People Wish You Knew at Christmas

12.