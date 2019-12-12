Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 12, 2019)

1.

I’m not sure what’s more terrifying: that there was an anti-Semitic massacre at a kosher supermarket. Or that few seem to care. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 11, 2019

2.

Protesters in #Baghdad Tahrir square put up a Christmas tree and decorated it with the pictures of their fallen protesters. #Iraq #IraqProtests pic.twitter.com/i6tFHltVm3 — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 10, 2019

3.

USCIRF's @nadinemaenza: "I call on Saudi Arabia to cease its mistreatment of #RaifBadawi and to release him immediately. No one should be thrown in solitary confinement for exercising their freedom of religion or belief." @miss9afi @IrwinCotler https://t.co/b4YUyGKAIZ — USCIRF (@USCIRF) December 12, 2019

4. Suspect arrested after arson destroys NJ church

Advertisement

5. Physical Interventions on the Bodies of Children to “Affirm” their “Gender Identity” Violate Sound Medical Ethics and Should be Prohibited

Advertisement

6. You Can Map Our Faces, but You Can’t Steal Our Souls

7. Cities continue crusade against Catholic adoptions

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. I’m a stay-at-home mom. Here’s what changed my mind about paid family leave.

9. Brad Wilcox: Why It Takes a Village of Fathers to Raise a Child

10. DJ Jaffe: Kamala Harris dropped out, but let’s keep her mental health plan alive

11. I confess I still don’t get the whole Baby Yoda business, but this certainly caught my eye (Today’s the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, who appeared to Juan Diego)

12.