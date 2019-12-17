The Corner

Culture

Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today (December 17, 2019)

By

If you are in NY, Philadelphia, or D.C., have you considered NRI’s regional fellowship program. It equips for better citizenship, I think it’s a great help for civic renewal. Take a look – and especially if you do work that is not public policy or politics. The more teachers and surgeons and truck drivers and accountants and pastors and small business owners and…. You get the idea…the better.

1.

2. Grateful to the NY Post for this:

Foreign Desk: Our Duty to Iraq

The American media are obsessed with impeachment, “but we had better make room for the Iraqi people,” warns National Review’s Kathryn Jean Lopez. Iraqis have been pouring into the streets to call for a better political arrangement, and as Chaldean Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil warned in a speech this month, “at stake is whether Iraq will finally emerge from the trauma of Saddam and the past 16 years to become a legitimate, independent and functioning country” or “become a permanently lawless region.” While defeated for now, ISIS and other Islamists could soon regroup if Iraq’s democracy fails to meet the population’s demands, posing a particular threat to minority Christians and Yazidis. “That should rattle and convict us” to continue to support economic development, political reform and security efforts in Iraq, Lopez concludes. “Whatever is going on domestically, let’s not look away.”

3.

4.

5. Federal Workers Just Got Paid Family Leave. Is the Rest of the Country Next?

6. Toward more family friendly businesses

7. Attack on FDNY dad’s daughter caused by failure to treat mental illness: experts

8.

9. I had no idea:

10. Former Queen’s chaplain to become Catholic

11. Meet the millennial nuns sharing faith through social media

12. The case for the crèche

A Year with the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living is currently sold out on Amazon (thank you EWTN World Over with Raymond Arroyo viewers! — video here), so your book may arrive later in the Christmas Octave than the first day (more are on the way), but that’s okay! I always think we should spread the cheer beginning, not ending on the 25th!

 

Comments

 

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More