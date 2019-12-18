The Corner

Culture

Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 18, 2019)

By

1. Aleppo priest says dire Christmas awaits Christians trapped by Syria’s civil war

2. Lesbos migrant camp children ‘say they want to die’ – BBC News

3. Los Angeles Boosts Funding for Foster Children to Visit Incarcerated Parents

4.

5.

6.

7. Kay Hymowitz: Democrats’ Diversity Blues: The party’s leadership class cares much more about identity politics than its voting base does.

8. The tiny chalice that tells the story of Lithuania’s heroic priests

9. Winsted vet survives Germans, frostbite, and gripping fear

10. Michigan couple married 70 years dies minutes apart

11. Teaching High Schoolers the Ingenuity and Prowess of Poetry

12.

Comments

PLUS: Talking with Erica Komisar about Mr. Rogers and things

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More