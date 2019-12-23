The Corner

Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today (December 23, 2019): Rebuilding in Iraq, Echo of Christmas in Adoption & More

1. Cathedral in Iraq’s largest Christian town to be rebuilt in 2020

2. World’s largest Menorah in NYC to shine brighter on Hanukkah – New York Daily News

3. US foster care problems lead kids to prison & homelessness

4. Stories of Older Children Who Finally Found Their Forever Home

5. 5 Things about Adoption I Wish Others Knew

6.

7.

8. The Echo of Christmas in Adoption

9. Israel reverses ban, Gaza Christians can visit Christmas sites

10. A Modern Innkeeper in Bethlehem: Palestinian hospitality, then and now

11. Medical discoveries about pregnancy could shed light on Mary as Mother of God

12. California church wipes out $5.3 million in medical debt for 5,555 families living in poverty

13.

14. Fr. Paul Scalia on what healthy fear of God is all about

15. Vertical Panoramic Photographs of Churches Around The World

NR PLUS White House

Impeachment and Second Thoughts

On impeachment, am I part of the problem? I don’t think so . . . but it’s a fair question. After all, as I’m frequently reminded on Twitter, particularly by people who clearly did not read the book, I am the author of a little 2014 ditty entitled, Faithless Execution — Building the Political Case for ... Read More
