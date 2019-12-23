Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today (December 23, 2019): Rebuilding in Iraq, Echo of Christmas in Adoption & More

1. Cathedral in Iraq’s largest Christian town to be rebuilt in 2020

2. World’s largest Menorah in NYC to shine brighter on Hanukkah – New York Daily News

3. US foster care problems lead kids to prison & homelessness

4. Stories of Older Children Who Finally Found Their Forever Home

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. 5 Things about Adoption I Wish Others Knew

6.

CASA Andrea was appointed to a 9-yr-old girl who has been in child welfare for more than half of her life. The girl shared that she does not have any visitors then asked CASA Andrea to hold her hand saying, “I always wanted a person like you!” #BeACASA https://t.co/NOXDOaRxBf pic.twitter.com/6LtG5KLTet — CASA for Children (@CASA4Children) December 23, 2019

7.

Good news for adoptive families and kids! Gov Cuomo vetoed the "Preserving" Family Bonds Act. I wrote about it here: https://t.co/TY8o7ZwEtB via @WSJ @aei @iwf @kayhymowitz @walterolson — Naomi Schaefer Riley (@NaomiSRiley) December 23, 2019

8. The Echo of Christmas in Adoption

9. Israel reverses ban, Gaza Christians can visit Christmas sites

10. A Modern Innkeeper in Bethlehem: Palestinian hospitality, then and now

11. Medical discoveries about pregnancy could shed light on Mary as Mother of God

12. California church wipes out $5.3 million in medical debt for 5,555 families living in poverty

13.

Here’s a thought: your brother or sister in Christ might have a strong political opinion that you disagree with. So disagree without denigrating their character or making it personal. The level of our rhetorical venom reveals the level of our political idolatry. — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) December 20, 2019

14. Fr. Paul Scalia on what healthy fear of God is all about

15. Vertical Panoramic Photographs of Churches Around The World