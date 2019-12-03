Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 3, 2019)

1.

If you've been in NE Syria as I have, you know this isn't exaggerated. @NATO has a lot to answer for, and its future is at stake for allowing Turkey to secure the region with terror proxies instead of securing it for Christians, Kurds and Arabs to live in freedom. #NATOLondon pic.twitter.com/chT07jYcgu — Mindy Belz (@mcbelz) December 3, 2019

2. China: Early Rain Church leader sentenced to four years in prison over Gospel tracts

3. Chinese Citizens Must Scan Their Faces to Register for New Mobile-Phone Service

4. Not a surprise, but hurts my heart about abortion in New York — not what you want to be #1 in

(A friend points out: CA, MD, NH, and DC didn’t report — DC would probably be higher)

5. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Fighting back in the war on adoption

6. This Michigan man makes sure foster kids aren’t left out of the holiday cheer

7. Health Care: The Greatest Pro-Life Political Battle of Our Time

8. On Day of the Disabled, pope calls for ‘full integration’ in society

9. A drone just flew a kidney to a transplant patient for the first time ever. It won’t be the last.

10. 10 Reflections from a First-Time NICU Mom

11. I love this idea — make some nominations!

Do you know someone who is making a difference for life? On this #GivingTuesday, we want you to give us their story! Click here to nominate someone and tell us how they #StandforLife: https://t.co/hVWUyox22o pic.twitter.com/gmoUQ8vtN4 — ERLC (@ERLC) December 3, 2019

12. Emma Green interviews N.T. Wright about Christianity in America