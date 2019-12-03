The Corner

Culture

Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 3, 2019)

By

1.

2. China: Early Rain Church leader sentenced to four years in prison over Gospel tracts

3. Chinese Citizens Must Scan Their Faces to Register for New Mobile-Phone Service

4. Not a surprise, but hurts my heart about abortion in New York — not what you want to be #1 in

(A friend points out: CA, MD, NH, and DC didn’t report — DC would probably be higher)

5. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Fighting back in the war on adoption

6. This Michigan man makes sure foster kids aren’t left out of the holiday cheer

7. Health Care: The Greatest Pro-Life Political Battle of Our Time

8. On Day of the Disabled, pope calls for ‘full integration’ in society

9. A drone just flew a kidney to a transplant patient for the first time ever. It won’t be the last.

10. 10 Reflections from a First-Time NICU Mom

11. I love this idea — make some nominations!

12. Emma Green interviews N.T. Wright about Christianity in America

