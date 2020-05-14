The Corner

Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today: God, Coronavirus, Surrogacy & More (May 14, 2020)

1. In God’s Time

2. Why St. John Paul II’s warnings about the ‘culture of death’ matter in a pandemic

3. On nursing home deaths

4. Surrogates left holding the baby as coronavirus rules strand parents

5. Excess Babies: The Tragedy of the Surrogacy Industry During COVID-19

6. Sharen Ford: Here’s a few of the lessons about God I learned from kids in foster care

7. WSJ: ‘There’s No Escape’: Finding New Ways to Help Domestic-Violence Victims Trapped in Lockdown

8. Young priest loses mentor, then his father — both to COVID-19

9. Andrea Picciotti-Bayer: Government shouldn’t be in the business of telling religious schools who should teach religion

10. Tim Carney: No, the superspreader choir in Washington doesn’t prove church is dangerous

11. Rhode Island family makes thousands of masks for first responders

12. A social-distancing 90th birthday party

Most Popular

PC Culture

Call Them ‘Mistresses’

By
The Associated Press released its updated stylebook at a recent teleconference. The new style guide contains more than 200 revisions and updates from the previous edition. The new guidance includes a section on “gender-neutral language.” Stylebook editor Paula Froke said the update “aims to treat people ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Teen Girls vs. ‘Trans’ Athletes

By
In the latest installment of our dystopian black comedy, Biological Sex v. Gender Identity, using the scientifically accurate term “males” to refer to boys who “identify” as girls is enough to land you in contempt of court. District Judge Robert Chatigny, during an April 16 conference call, chastised ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
Law & the Courts

‘End Taxation by Prosecution’

By
About Lars Trautman’s article, “End Taxation by Prosecution,” this morning: Yes, thank you, and amen. Ask most people what prosecution has to do with taxes, and you’ll be lucky to get an answer this side of Al Capone. Admittedly, other than the occasional tax cheat, the two do not appear to have much in ... Read More
