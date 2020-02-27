The Corner

Culture

Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today: Jean Vanier, Listening to Foster Families & More (February 27, 2020)

By

1. More from me on Jean Vanier: Finding Jesus in Lent — and the Vanier Scandal

And Fr. Raymond DeSouza: Jean Vanier and the cult of the founder

And from Charlie Camosy: Jean Vanier and the Corrupting Power of Sexual Sin

2. Arizona returns kids to drug-addicted parents. That needs to change

3. Family Courts Are Not Listening to Foster Parents. Many Wonder: Does That Even Make Sense?

4. ‘My life just isn’t as valuable as others’: Woman sues British government

5. South Bend housing project would pair seniors with young adults coming out of foster care

6. Boy who was adopted on a mission to saving senior dogs: “I know how it feels not to be loved” 

7. ‘There has been a death of the family gathering. It’s no longer an event, it’s an inconvenience.’

8. Karen Swallow Prior: Must Pro-Life Mean Pro-Trump?

9. Planned Parenthood Endorses Bloomberg After Learning He Told Pregnant Woman To ‘Kill It’ (Babylon Bee)

10. Listen: The Sound Of The Hagia Sophia, More Than 500 Years Ago (NPR)

11. Take A Colorful Stroll Through 1911 NYC With Incredible Restored Footage

12. Robby George and friends:

