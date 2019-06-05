Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today (June 5, 2019)

1. It’s unclear exactly how this anguished Dutch 17-year-old died, but the law is a teacher and it’s increasingly teaching despair.

2. The Little Sisters of the Poor are back in court in California on Thursday. 14 states are currently suing the federal government to take away their protection from having to provide

Advertisement

Advertisement

As James Freeman puts it in the WSJ: More than two years after Barack Obama left the White House, there’s still no cease-fire in a legal war on women of faith.

3. Meanwhile, they are having to close their home in Scranton. Pray for vocations to this beautiful, powerful ministry to the elderly poor.

4. Emma Greene in the Atlantic: 2020 Candidates Are Going All In on Abortion Rights

Advertisement

5. Pro-lifers in New York try for some common-ground “pro-pregnancy” bills around adoption and support for motherhood and family life.

6. A call for pro-life prudence from Charlie Camosy

7. Our John McCormack has been tracking Joe Biden on the Hyde amendment. Biden seems to support it again. Whatever you think of Joe Biden, he should be encouraged to keep to his longstanding position here. As Michael Wear (formerly of the Obama White House) and Russell Moore do here.

8. A House hearing on “Threats to Reproductive Rights in America” that includes a late-term abortion survivor

Advertisement

9. State Department forming advisory council on the nature of human rights

(more here)

10. 101-year-old World War II veteran travels 1,500 miles to commission his grandson into the US Air Force.

11. Newsweek: I Found My Birth Family – and It Turns Out I’d Known Them All Along.

12. I have few additional thoughts on Pete Wehner’s new book and things.