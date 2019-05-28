Twelve Things that Caught My Eye Today (May 28, 2019)

1. Christian community in Sri Lanka still in ‘agony’ after Easter bombings

Enthusiasm to pass abortion bans in Republican-dominated states provides stark contrast to the more muted efforts to protect abortion rights in states controlled by Democrats. https://t.co/X6NqTmszvM — The Associated Press (@AP) May 27, 2019

I know this has been commented on. But it’s the “protect” that bothers me even more than the “muted.” In New York, it was expansion that passed and was celebrated. Andrew Cuomo gives the unmuted impression that abortion is preferred. That’s why polls showed it was a step too far for people. The muted days of euphemisms do seem to be over. Let there be light and maybe we’ll just choose life yet.

3. This is worth clicking through to read:

Here are some experiences that have changed my views on abortion considerably. I grew up progressive, pro-choice all the way. I never considered this very much as I had been told this was the only moral conclusion and everyone in my bubble erred in the same direction. So… — Rachel (@RachelBock9) May 27, 2019

Reminds me again of some of Frederica Mathewes-Green’s writings

4. Indianapolis couple on their role in foster care: “We prepare our children for their forever homes”

5. Rabbi Mitchell Rocklin and Howard Slugh are always worth reading. Here they are in Public Discourse: Pro-life Laws Don’t Establish Christianity and Religious Liberty is Not a License to Kill

6. David Brooks writes about welfare reform now and how government can help build community

7. Not for the first time, Pope Francis compares abortion to hiring a hitman

8. A Orthodox Jewish group issues an ecumenical public-service announcement on sexual abuse

9. The Catholic high school that holds funerals for homeless veterans

10. The Books of College Libraries Are Turning Into Wallpaper

Three cheers for the French Senate https://t.co/LgyLUfwtpp — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) May 28, 2019

12. Independent: Scientists finally read the oldest biblical text ever found

Scholars have believed the Hebrew Bible in its standard form first came about some 2,000 years ago, but never had physical proof, until now, according to the study. Previously the oldest known fragments of the modern biblical text dated back to the 8th century. The text discovered in the charred Ein Gedi scroll is “100 percent identical” to the version of the Book of Leviticus that has been in use for centuries, said Dead Sea Scroll scholar Emmanuel Tov from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who participated in the study. “This is quite amazing for us,” he said. “In 2,000 years, this text has not changed.”