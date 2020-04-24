Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today: Nigeria, Africa, Coronavirus Survival + (April 24, 2020)

The Corner

1. Is the World Ignoring a Christian Genocide in Nigeria?

2. Africa dangerously behind in global race for virus gear

3. With no school, calls drop but child abuse hasn’t amid virus

4. Kent Hospital nurse balances saving lives, her kids’ schooling

5. It’s time to pursue a ‘re-opening’ of Mass

6. Elizabeth Kirk writes about “online” Mass, based on our podcast conversation, which you can listen to here

7. Church donations have plunged because of the coronavirus. Some churches won’t survive.

8. The tiny premature baby who fought off coronavirus

9. I tweeted about my mother’s covid-19 diagnosis — and then the spiritual floodgates opened

10. With my daughters at home for school, I am finally getting a Catholic education

11. Pennsylvania factory workers spend 28 straight days making coronavirus gear

12. Which Of These 8 Types Of Virtual Churchgoers Are You?

NR PLUS World

The Queen and Her Delinquents

By
Yesterday was Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday. (Her “official” birthday is in June.) Her Majesty is 94 years old, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who -- uniquely -- has been there to guide her country through both a world war and a pandemic. Earlier this month, the queen gave a special address to ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
Media

The Old Confederate-Flag Canard

By
It feels like 2009 redux, with spontaneous anti-government protests, once again, getting smeared. Of course, the proximate cause of the protests this time is the coronavirus lockdowns rather than Obamacare, although the feel of the demonstrations — expressing populist anger at government overreach — is the ... Read More
White House

Eat More Potatoes, America

By
On the menu today: dissecting some recent comments from President Trump about coronavirus treatments, and why the latest “I can’t believe he said that!” comments in Washington are pretty small potatoes compared to much larger problems -- such as the ability of American consumers to continue to have access ... Read More
