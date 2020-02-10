The Corner

Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today: Quitting the Dems over Abortion & a Poem for the Ages — & the Mystical Life (February 10, 2020)

1. If you happen to be in Charlotte, N.C., and a Catholic, Christian, seeker, or “none,” stop by for this evangelization event the ministry Hard as Nails is doing at the biggest Catholic parish in the United States. It’s a three-night mission starting tonight and I’ve already seen miracles happen around this group here. Details here.

2. From the State Department late last week:

On Attacks Against Protesters in Iraq

02/06/2020 07:36 PM EST

 

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

We are outraged by the violence perpetrated in the city of Najaf on February 5 that led to the killing and wounding of peaceful demonstrators. Since October of last year, peaceful demonstrators have taken to the streets to urge government reform. They have been met with threats, brutal violence, and live fire attacks. It is unconscionable that the perpetrators continue to act with impunity. Political figures who incite this violence and government leaders who fail to take steps to protect rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be held to account. To date, more than 600 protestors have been killed and thousands injured.

We urge the Government of Iraq to take immediate steps to hold accountable the militias, thugs, and vigilante groups in Najaf and other cities for their attacks against Iraqis exercising their right to peaceful protest. The Government of Iraq should immediately address the protesters legitimate grievances by enacting reforms and tackling corruption.

To the courageous Iraqi people seeking reform and a government free of corruption and Iranian meddling, we offer Americas continued friendship and support. We reaffirm the United States enduring commitment to the Iraqi people and a strong, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq.

3. Religious Prisoners of Conscience

4. Joe Grogan: Americans have failed people with mental illness. I’m a progressive Democrat, but Trump’s new budget has smart fixes that will send the mentally ill to treatment rather than jail

5. Facial recognition could help discover fate of Holocaust victims

6. I trust you saw Charlie Camosy’s piece Friday: The Democratic Party is telling millions of pro-lifers to get out

7. David Brooks: The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake 

8. State Senator Would Extend California Foster Care Through Age 25

9. Serrin Foster from Feminists for Life: The rewritten ERA would enshrine a right to abortion

10.

11. This priest needs a liver. Surely someone can help.

12.

