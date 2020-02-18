The Corner

Twelve Things That Caught My Eye Today: (The Collapse of International Adoption, a Rallying Cry to Foster Care, Catholics in China & More; February 18, 2020)

By
Weekend mass at an underground Catholic church in Tianjin, China, November 2013. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

1. The Collapse of International Adoption is a Tragedy

2. Amidst Plagues: The Church’s Call to Foster Care and More | Church Life Journal | University of Notre Dame

3.

4. New York Times: ‘Most Visible Jews’ Fear Being Targets as Anti-Semitism Rises

5. Bill McGurn: The Vatican’s Unholy China Deal

6. Why the U.S. Government Should Prioritize the Release of Christian Pastor Wang Yi

7. China’s ‘War on Terror’ uproots families, leaked date shows

8.  After abuse scandals, seminarians pledge to ‘get it right’

9. The Deeper Roots of Youth Anxiety

10. From a family therapist:

Families have brought in their children to our clinic, boys and girls, ages 6-11, who were addicted to internet pornography. By addicted, I mean they were “hooked” after one or two exposures to pornography and would go to great lengths to gain access. For example, one little girl was getting in trouble at school for stealing iPhones from women’s purses to gain access to pornography and acting out the scenes she had seen on an infant sibling. An 11-year-old boy who could not get access to pornography at home was breaking into a neighbor’s home in the middle of the night to access their computer. These were good kids from good homes whose developing brains had been hijacked by a highly addictive and traumatizing material. Their parents also noted that their children were “different” in that they had become unable to bond, had normalized views about sexual violence against others, and their personalities had become eerily flat.

11. Rabbi Meir Soloveichik: What the Bible Taught Lincoln About America

12. About Fra Angelico, who died 565 years ago today

