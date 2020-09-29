Twenty Amy Coney Barrett Things That Caught My Eye Today (Sept. 29, 2020)

1. Erika Bachiochi: Amy Coney Barrett: A New Feminist Icon

2. Archbishop Charles J. Chaput: When the Dogma Lives Loudly

3. Ramesh: Amy Coney Barrett Is No Threat to Obamacare

4. Mary-Rose Verret: Amy Coney Barrett Breaks the Real Glass Ceiling

5. Eugene Rivers & co.: A Black Defense of Freedom of Conscience and Amy Coney Barrett

6. Rick Garnett: Amy Coney Barrett understands, and embraces, the role and responsibilities of a judge

7. S.L.M. Goldberg: Will Amy Coney Barrett Arise as a Mother?

8. Kate Bachelder Odell: Amy Coney Barrett Sets an Example for Working Mothers

9.

“Preemptively,” if you don’t count ACB’s 2017 hearings. https://t.co/JjGqHmVVHA — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) September 29, 2020

10. Charlie Camosy: For Democrats, Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is a trap — and not just in the way you might think

11. Caitlin Flanagan: Will Democrats Fail the Amy Coney Barrett Test?

12. Rachel Campos Duffy: Feminists have an Amy Coney Barrett problem

13.

🔥🔥🔥 from @senatemajldr on Judge Barrett: “The elite class is already treating Americans of faith like exotic animals on display in a menagerie.” #ConfirmAmyConeyBarrett pic.twitter.com/XYBBOGD1Bi — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 29, 2020

14. Rod Dreher: Evil Progressive Adoption Politics

15.

So the husband is the “head of the family” and the wife is free to be on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/RjTED36ZA1 — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) September 29, 2020

16.

This is what happens when reporters are more familiar with the literature (or more likely television) of Margaret Atwood than they are with the words of the Bible. https://t.co/A7vxBAGSdj — John J. Miller (@heymiller) September 26, 2020

17. Dad, deacon, lawyer: Amy Coney Barrett’s father shares his testimony of faith

18.

Institutions that cannot hire Pope Francis apparently now include the Supreme Court of the United States. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 29, 2020

19. ‘What Is Thy Bidding, My Master?’ Asks Amy Coney Barrett To Cloaked, Holographic Pope

20. CNN Reports Amy Coney Barrett Attended Bizarre Ceremony Where She Ate Flesh, Drank Blood Of Jewish Guy