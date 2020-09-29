The Corner

Twenty Amy Coney Barrett Things That Caught My Eye Today (Sept. 29, 2020)

By

1. Erika Bachiochi: Amy Coney Barrett: A New Feminist Icon 

2. Archbishop Charles J. Chaput: When the Dogma Lives Loudly

3. Ramesh: Amy Coney Barrett Is No Threat to Obamacare

4. Mary-Rose Verret: Amy Coney Barrett Breaks the Real Glass Ceiling

5. Eugene Rivers & co.: A Black Defense of Freedom of Conscience and Amy Coney Barrett

6. Rick Garnett: Amy Coney Barrett understands, and embraces, the role and responsibilities of a judge

7. S.L.M. Goldberg: Will Amy Coney Barrett Arise as a Mother?

8. Kate Bachelder Odell: Amy Coney Barrett Sets an Example for Working Mothers

9.

10. Charlie Camosy: For Democrats, Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is a trap — and not just in the way you might think

11. Caitlin Flanagan: Will Democrats Fail the Amy Coney Barrett Test?

12. Rachel Campos Duffy: Feminists have an Amy Coney Barrett problem

13.

14. Rod Dreher: Evil Progressive Adoption Politics

15.

16.

17. Dad, deacon, lawyer: Amy Coney Barrett’s father shares his testimony of faith

18.

19. ‘What Is Thy Bidding, My Master?’ Asks Amy Coney Barrett To Cloaked, Holographic Pope

20. CNN Reports Amy Coney Barrett Attended Bizarre Ceremony Where She Ate Flesh, Drank Blood Of Jewish Guy

